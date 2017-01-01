How AutoGravity Works
Get Up To Four Great Offers in Four Easy Steps
Choose Your Car
Interactive Car Search
Browse all makes, models and trims in our vehicle catalog
Find a Dealership
Explore Local Dealerships
Connect with local dealerships offering the car you’re looking for
Apply for Financing
Up To Four Fair Financing Offers
Save time with a simple and secure online credit application
Select Offers
Car Financing in Minutes
Know before you go – select the rate and lender that’s right for you
Know Before You Go
Calculate Your Estimated Monthly Car Payment
How much would you like to finance?
$
30,000
Preferred Term Length (months)
24
36
48
60
72
Estimated Terms*
Monthly Payment
/mo
359
Estimated APR
2.49
New Car Loan
See Your Financing Options With AutoGravity
Need a loan for your new car? Choose from up to four great options in fourteen minutes when you apply with AutoGravity. Get concrete approvals from trusted lenders with rates as low as 0.99%. Review the details and select the offer that’s right for you, all before going to the dealership.
New Car Lease
Lease Your Car With AutoGravity
Looking to lease the latest model? AutoGravity empowers you to browse the newest cars hot off the production line, right as they land on the dealership lot. Apply online in minutes and get a great deal on your next lease, all from the comfort of your smartphone.
Used Car Loan
Get Your Used Car Online
Introducing a fast, convenient and transparent new way to buy a used car. Browse pre-owned vehicles with AutoGravity and see up to four great financing offers when you apply. See all the details for every offer, and select the vehicle, rate and lender that’s right for you.
Browse Cars
Find a Dealership Near You
AutoGravity FAQ
What is AutoGravity?
AutoGravity is a digital platform that empowers you with up to four vehicle finance offers, before you go to the dealership. Partnering with the world’s leading banks and captive lenders, AutoGravity provides you with the information you need to take immediate control over how you finance your car. AutoGravity connects you directly with dealers and lenders, so all you need to do is select the offer that’s right for you – and drive off the lot with the peace of mind that you got a fair deal!
Read More
How do I access AutoGravity?
AutoGravity is available as an app for iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. Download the app by searching for “AutoGravity” on your smartphone in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. AutoGravity is also available as a web application, accessible via mobile device, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.
Read More
How do I use AutoGravity?
Using AutoGravity is simple, intuitive and rewarding. You can get started by downloading the AutoGravity app in the App Store or Play Store, or going here. The navigation is simple, with vehicle and dealership photos and a streamlined financing process that lets you save time by scanning the back of your driver license. Your private information is protected by state-of-the-art security and advanced bank-level encryption. Using AutoGravity empowers you with control over car financing, saving you time and granting you peace of mind.
Read More
How much does it cost to use AutoGravity?
AutoGravity is free to download and free to use. Our entire car catalog and dealership database is accessible without cost or obligation. AutoGravity does not charge you to search for financing, review responses from lenders or take your offers to the dealership. Message and data rates may apply.
Read More
How long does it take to use AutoGravity?
Most people are able to select a vehicle, choose a dealership and search for financing in under 10 minutes. Once you submit, lenders may take up to one business day to present you with your results. Many lenders, however, are able to respond within a few minutes after you submit.
Read More
When will AutoGravity be available in my state?
AutoGravity is currently available in 49 states: all states with the exception of Nevada. Availability in this state is coming soon. If AutoGravity is not currently available in your state, you can choose to be notified when we expand to your state by signing up to our email list here.
Read More
State of the Art Security
AutoGravity protects your information using advanced bank level encryption and data security technologies. Your personal data will never be stored on your device.